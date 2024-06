The son of Lula Belle Stewart-Robinson — Michigan's first Black woman pediatric cardiologist — told his mother's story to Detroit City Council on Thursday. Why it matters: A council committee gave unanimous support to create a designated historic district honoring Michael Robinson's mother's dedication to advancing health care equity.

The full City Council is expected to make its final vote Tuesday.

Catch up quick: Stewart-Robinson saw patients out of her house in Detroit's Petoskey-Otsego neighborhood starting in 1955 and grew an influential career in cardiology while serving patients who couldn't pay.

Her husband, educator and civil rights activist Phil Robinson, was her partner in these goals.

State of play: Michael Robinson and his siblings now aim to start a nonprofit with a base of operations at the home where Stewart-Robinson practiced.

The designation brings opportunities to apply for grants, as well as symbolism of teaching the next generation about the past.

The intrigue: Council member Fred Durhal III said his first job was as a peer counselor at the Lula Belle Stewart Center, which was built in Stewart-Robinson's name and became a national model for serving teens and expectant parents.

"I saw lives transformed with my very own eyes at a young age," Durhal said. "[Stewart-Robinson's] legacy has continued to live on. … I am fully in support of this, I think it's long overdue."

What they're saying: "It really gave me the opportunity to honor my mother and father in a way that let me research into their history," Michael Robinson told Axios after the council hearing.

He said that in her research for the historic district, city architectural historian Rebecca Savage found news articles with quotes from his mother that he'd never read.

"I was blown away," he said.

Go deeper: Read Dr. Stewart-Robinson's story