February has an extra day this year but this weekend will surely feel too short. Let's make the most of it:

🖋️ Get inked up at the Motor City Tattoo Expo. More than 300 artists and vendors from around the world will be at the Renaissance Center Friday through Sunday.

🤘 Rock out to Hamtramck Blowout's concert series Thursday through Saturday at 16 different venues.

🚗 Autorama, the 71st annual hot rod and custom car show, is Friday-Sunday at Huntington Place.

General admission tickets: $27, $10 for those 6-12 and free for kids younger than 5.

🤼 Watch some real wrestling at Ford Field on Friday and Saturday as Michigan's top high school grapplers compete in the state wrestling finals.

Passes to all three sessions: $45. Single sessions: $18.

ğŸŽŸï¸ The Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7pm Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets can be had for about $20.

On Saturday at 3pm, the Red Wings play the Florida Panthers at LCA. Tickets are more than $100.

🪚 Learn how to fix up your house at one of the Detroit Training Center's home renovation workshops.

Saturday's sessions cover window replacement plus drywall hanging, taping and finishing.

Courses cost $70 each.

ğŸŽ‰ Celebrate Women's History Month from 4:30-6:30pm Friday at BasBlue, the Midtown gathering space designed for women and nonbinary people. Attendees can explore the BasBlue house and enjoy food, drink and a live podcast recording.

Free, but space is limited and an RSVP is required.

😂 Laugh at live comedians Friday at 7pm at Congregation Detroit's comedy show.