Data: NIQ; Chart: Axios Visuals The "damp" or "dry" lifestyle is going beyond January. Why it matters: This year, huge interest in the annual booze-free challenge Dry January marked a change in the way American adults think about alcohol.

The shift has to do with longevity and sleep becoming major health priorities.

By the numbers: Although U.S. alcoholic beer sales are fairly flat, nonalcoholic beer sales are on the rise, according to NIQ, which tracks buying behavior.

Only 62% of adults younger than 35 say they drink, down from 72% two decades ago, according to the latest Gallup data.

Zoom in: In the Detroit area, nonalcoholic beer sales rose for the fourth straight year, up to $462,214 in January compared with $322,276 last year and $175,208 in 2020.

The intrigue: "Dry February" is being Googled more than ever in the U.S., with search interest this month 30% higher than last February, according to Google Trends.

