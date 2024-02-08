21 mins ago - Business

Where to book a conference room in Detroit

headshot
A big table with chairs around it on the left, and a larger room with an audience full of chairs on the right.

HomeBase's conference room and presentation hall. Photos: Courtesy of HomeBase

Hi, Annalise here. Those of us who work from home still need to ditch the PJs sometimes and meet in person.

  • Cafés are great, but it can be surprisingly difficult to book an affordable conference room in advance when you need a quiet place to converge.

I recently went on a mildly frustrating quest for options when Axios' executive editor was in town, and now I'm here using what I learned to provide some options.

HomeBase, a community space and business resource center in Live6:

  • $35/hour for a conference room that seats around 10, and $55/hour for a larger presentation hall.
  • Use this Google form to book.
  • Bonus: You can drop in to cowork for $5/hour, but call ahead to confirm: (313) 578-0304.

U of M Detroit Center in Midtown:

  • $65/hour or $215 for four hours for a larger space that seats 20 people.
  • Book through the website.

Hunt Street Station, a coworking space near Eastern Market and McDougall-Hunt:

  • An eight-person conference room or 12- to 15-person room is $35/hour.
  • Book by contacting the space through its website.

Detroit Public Library locations:

  • The DPL offers free meeting rooms with sizes ranging from 10-person capacity to hundreds of seats.
  • Details on rooms and sizing, including at the main branch, are on the DPL's website. Book in advance by calling or visiting the branch, or grab a room first come, first served.

Zab Cultural Collective in East English Village:

  • $50/hour for a larger space accommodating 30 people seated at tables.
  • Book through Peerspace.

Morningside Café in Morningside:

  • The coffee shop's back room holds 15 people at a rate of $150 for three hours. It is first come, first served for parties five or less, but six or more need to make a reservation.
  • Book in person or by calling (313) 499-8054.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more