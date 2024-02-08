21 mins ago - Business
Where to book a conference room in Detroit
Hi, Annalise here. Those of us who work from home still need to ditch the PJs sometimes and meet in person.
- Cafés are great, but it can be surprisingly difficult to book an affordable conference room in advance when you need a quiet place to converge.
I recently went on a mildly frustrating quest for options when Axios' executive editor was in town, and now I'm here using what I learned to provide some options.
- Anything I missed? Email [email protected] to let me know!
HomeBase, a community space and business resource center in Live6:
- $35/hour for a conference room that seats around 10, and $55/hour for a larger presentation hall.
- Use this Google form to book.
- Bonus: You can drop in to cowork for $5/hour, but call ahead to confirm: (313) 578-0304.
U of M Detroit Center in Midtown:
- $65/hour or $215 for four hours for a larger space that seats 20 people.
- Book through the website.
Hunt Street Station, a coworking space near Eastern Market and McDougall-Hunt:
- An eight-person conference room or 12- to 15-person room is $35/hour.
- Book by contacting the space through its website.
Detroit Public Library locations:
- The DPL offers free meeting rooms with sizes ranging from 10-person capacity to hundreds of seats.
- Details on rooms and sizing, including at the main branch, are on the DPL's website. Book in advance by calling or visiting the branch, or grab a room first come, first served.
Zab Cultural Collective in East English Village:
- $50/hour for a larger space accommodating 30 people seated at tables.
- Book through Peerspace.
Morningside Café in Morningside:
- The coffee shop's back room holds 15 people at a rate of $150 for three hours. It is first come, first served for parties five or less, but six or more need to make a reservation.
- Book in person or by calling (313) 499-8054.
