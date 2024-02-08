Where to book a conference room in Detroit

Hi, Annalise here. Those of us who work from home still need to ditch the PJs sometimes and meet in person.

Cafés are great, but it can be surprisingly difficult to book an affordable conference room in advance when you need a quiet place to converge.

I recently went on a mildly frustrating quest for options when Axios' executive editor was in town, and now I'm here using what I learned to provide some options.

Anything I missed? Email [email protected] to let me know!

HomeBase, a community space and business resource center in Live6:

$35/hour for a conference room that seats around 10, and $55/hour for a larger presentation hall.

Use this Google form to book.

Bonus: You can drop in to cowork for $5/hour, but call ahead to confirm: (313) 578-0304.

U of M Detroit Center in Midtown:

$65/hour or $215 for four hours for a larger space that seats 20 people.

Book through the website.

Hunt Street Station, a coworking space near Eastern Market and McDougall-Hunt:

An eight-person conference room or 12- to 15-person room is $35/hour.

Book by contacting the space through its website.

Detroit Public Library locations:

The DPL offers free meeting rooms with sizes ranging from 10-person capacity to hundreds of seats.

Details on rooms and sizing, including at the main branch, are on the DPL's website. Book in advance by calling or visiting the branch, or grab a room first come, first served.

Zab Cultural Collective in East English Village:

$50/hour for a larger space accommodating 30 people seated at tables.

Book through Peerspace.

Morningside Café in Morningside: