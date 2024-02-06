Michigan lawmakers noncommittal on Detroit property tax cut plan

Mayor Mike Duggan's proposal to slash property taxes and discourage land speculation was among the many pieces of legislation lawmakers tried but failed to pass last year.

How it works: Under the land value tax plan, the city's operating millage would be cut from to 6 mills under the plan, bringing the average homeowner a 17% property tax cut, the city says.

Meanwhile, taxes would more than double on parking lots, scrap yards, abandoned buildings and properties with vacant land.

The intrigue: It's unclear whether lawmakers will try to push the legislation again before Democrats have the chance to regain their House majority, but city officials tell Axios they're still hoping to get the proposal on the November ballot.

Last October, the legislation failed three times.

What they're saying: "It's such a complex issue, we have to continue having conversations with members," Democratic House Speaker Joe Tate told Axios last month.