2 hours ago - Culture
Students' art displayed downtown for Black History Month
Local students' artwork is on display downtown this month for "Celebrating Black Artists."
Details: Dan Gilbert's Bedrock is hosting the exhibition on the first floor at its 1001 Woodward Ave. building in partnership with the Carr Center, per a news release.
- Students who were chosen through a juried process addressed a theme with their work: "How will you shape, change and reimagine our future?"
- Art from 10 non-students will also be displayed, including from visual artist Yvette Rock and Chanel Beebe, an artist, engineer and founder of a design firm.
If you go: The free exhibition runs through Feb. 29, 4-8pm Thursdays and Fridays, noon-4pm Saturdays and 1-5pm Sundays.
- Events are also planned around dance, quilting and storytelling.
Of note: The Carr Center has other Black History Month programming, including its group exhibition "BLACK," which stands for "A Built Language Across Culture and Knowledge," Metro Times reported.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.