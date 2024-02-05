Share on email (opens in new window)

Art on display at 1001 Woodward Ave. Photo: Courtesy of Bedrock

Local students' artwork is on display downtown this month for "Celebrating Black Artists."

Details: Dan Gilbert's Bedrock is hosting the exhibition on the first floor at its 1001 Woodward Ave. building in partnership with the Carr Center, per a news release.

Students who were chosen through a juried process addressed a theme with their work: "How will you shape, change and reimagine our future?"

Art from 10 non-students will also be displayed, including from visual artist Yvette Rock and Chanel Beebe, an artist, engineer and founder of a design firm.

If you go: The free exhibition runs through Feb. 29, 4-8pm Thursdays and Fridays, noon-4pm Saturdays and 1-5pm Sundays.

Events are also planned around dance, quilting and storytelling.

Of note: The Carr Center has other Black History Month programming, including its group exhibition "BLACK," which stands for "A Built Language Across Culture and Knowledge," Metro Times reported.