Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Downtown parking lots deemed eligible to participate in the DDA-funded lot improvement project. Map: Courtesy of the Downtown Development Authority

Detroit's plans to make the city more scenic ahead of the NFL Draft include beautifying privately owned parking lots.

Why it matters: Mayor Mike Duggan's administration asked the city's Downtown Development Authority (DDA) to improve the central business district ahead of the April 25-27 event.

Other plans in advance of the national spectacle include infrastructure fixes, trash pickup and more.

There are lots of promises, pressures and hopes for a transformative impact from the event that drew 312,000 people to Kansas City last year.

State of play: Downtown lots that are owned privately but accessible to the public — and in compliance with city rules — can get planters and landscaping paid for by the DDA, per a letter from the Detroit Economic Growth Corp.'s Maxwell Cameron to the DDA board.

New bollards and/or fencing will be covered 75% by the DDA, and fixing bollards and fencing, painting and new signs at 50%.

More than 30 lots were deemed eligible, but negotiations are underway with property owners so the DDA can't give an estimate of how many will participate.

The public authority has a budget of $900,000 for the program.

Between the lines: We submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for details discussed at public DDA meetings and received documents two business days after our request was received.

The latest: The DDA approved a contractor, Detroit-based Industrial Fence and Landscaping Inc., to do the fencing work last week.

Go deeper: Learn more about how the DDA works.