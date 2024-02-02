FOIA Friday: Pre-Draft parking lot improvement plans
Detroit's plans to make the city more scenic ahead of the NFL Draft include beautifying privately owned parking lots.
Why it matters: Mayor Mike Duggan's administration asked the city's Downtown Development Authority (DDA) to improve the central business district ahead of the April 25-27 event.
- Other plans in advance of the national spectacle include infrastructure fixes, trash pickup and more.
- There are lots of promises, pressures and hopes for a transformative impact from the event that drew 312,000 people to Kansas City last year.
State of play: Downtown lots that are owned privately but accessible to the public — and in compliance with city rules — can get planters and landscaping paid for by the DDA, per a letter from the Detroit Economic Growth Corp.'s Maxwell Cameron to the DDA board.
- New bollards and/or fencing will be covered 75% by the DDA, and fixing bollards and fencing, painting and new signs at 50%.
- More than 30 lots were deemed eligible, but negotiations are underway with property owners so the DDA can't give an estimate of how many will participate.
- The public authority has a budget of $900,000 for the program.
Between the lines: We submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for details discussed at public DDA meetings and received documents two business days after our request was received.
The latest: The DDA approved a contractor, Detroit-based Industrial Fence and Landscaping Inc., to do the fencing work last week.
Go deeper: Learn more about how the DDA works.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.