Joyner Juicery finally opens in Detroit's Cass Corridor

Hey, Cass Corridor — it's Sam. Joyner Juicery on Woodward and Peterboro is finally open and I'm hoping to be a regular customer.

Why it matters: The long-awaited juicer and cafe sells healthy foods at reasonable prices — I haven't had a refreshing smoothie for less than $10 since my days in Lansing (shout out to another Black-owned juicer, Juice Nation).

What happened: I was warmly greeted by owner Arielle Joyner, who recommended the Joyner Green smoothie with kale, spinach, apple, mango, banana and honey ($7.75).

Joyner offered me a ramekin sample of the Vitality smoothie with kale, spinach, strawberry and banana — it was just as good.

State of play: You can tell the place isn't quite finished yet, but it looks great.

There's a grassy swing hung from a wall of flowers, and the entrance is decorated with large plants and a full wall of artificial foliage.

Soon to come is the juicery's apothecary, which Joyner described as a collection of medicinal herbs.

The juice shop's interior. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

What they're saying: "I specialize in medicinal herbs and getting people more familiar with taking control of their health, how to use different herbs to combat different ailments and illnesses," Joyner says.

Catch up quick: The pandemic slowed plans to open the holistic juice spot after Joyner secured space in the building owned by eccentric developer Joel Landy after meeting him in February 2020, six months before his death.

The bottom line: Joyner says opening the store has been her full-time job since she purchased the space. Most days it's just her behind the counter.