1 hour ago - News
Greening of Detroit aims to plant 3,500 trees this year
Have a need for trees? Applications are open for the Greening of Detroit's community planting program.
What's happening: The environmental nonprofit that's planted 140,000 trees over 35 years is asking groups of residents, block clubs, schools and others to apply to increase their tree cover this spring.
- Greening asks that Detroit residents organize groups of eight to 10 neighbors, as opposed to one person asking for a single tree, president Lionel Bradford tells Axios.
- Most trees are planted in between the sidewalk and street in front of the home.
Details: The nonprofit and its volunteers plant ball and burlap trees, caring for them for three years. They do around 40-50 planting projects a year.
- Greening's goal this year is to get 3,500 trees in the ground.
Of note: Learn more and apply to get trees planted on Greening's website. The group also has a fall planting season and takes applications on a rolling basis.
- Go here if you want to volunteer to dig in the dirt and plant trees this spring.
