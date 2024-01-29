Greening of Detroit aims to plant 3,500 trees this year

Volunteers planting trees for the Greening of Detroit nonprofit. Photo: Courtesy of Greening of Detroit

Have a need for trees? Applications are open for the Greening of Detroit's community planting program.

What's happening: The environmental nonprofit that's planted 140,000 trees over 35 years is asking groups of residents, block clubs, schools and others to apply to increase their tree cover this spring.

Greening asks that Detroit residents organize groups of eight to 10 neighbors, as opposed to one person asking for a single tree, president Lionel Bradford tells Axios.

Most trees are planted in between the sidewalk and street in front of the home.

Details: The nonprofit and its volunteers plant ball and burlap trees, caring for them for three years. They do around 40-50 planting projects a year.

Greening's goal this year is to get 3,500 trees in the ground.

Of note: Learn more and apply to get trees planted on Greening's website. The group also has a fall planting season and takes applications on a rolling basis.