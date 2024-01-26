👋 Everett here. The new restaurant at the Cambria Hotel, Cibo, has an in-house DJ, soaring ceilings, locally sourced ingredients for its modern Mediterranean menu and $15 cocktails.

A judgmental person (me) might assume that also means pretentious food and small portions — but Cibo bucked all my expectations.

What I ate: While Cibo's parameters for Mediterranean food are a little loose, the restaurant does have dishes like moussaka, tabbouleh and lamb chops.

A friend and I who stopped for lunch can recommend the deliciously balanced pomegranate ribs ($25), a loaded antipasto starter ($28) and the Wait a Minute, a fancy coffee cocktail ($16).

The fried scallion chicken ended up being a pretty standard chicken sandwich ($17), but the Brussels sprouts ($10) were maybe the best I've ever had.

Of note: While this ended up being a pretty pricey lunch, it also provided two days' worth of leftovers. Can't remember the last time that happened — especially from a fancy new hotel restaurant.

If you go: Open daily at 600 W. Lafayette. Hours vary.