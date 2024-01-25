15 mins ago - News
Southeast Michigan lands 13 James Beard Award semifinalists
Southeast Michigan is helping to showcase the state's culinary scene with 13 businesses named semifinalists Wednesday for the James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the restaurant industry.
Local semifinalists include:
- Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, Baobab Fare in New Center: Outstanding Restaurateur
- Selden Standard in Midtown: Outstanding Restaurant
- Rocky Coronado, Nepantla in Southwest: Emerging Chef
- Alpino in Corktown: Best New Restaurant
- Shatila Bakery in Dearborn: Outstanding Bakery
- AlTayeb Restaurant in Dearborn: Outstanding Hospitality
- Folk in Corktown: Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
- Spencer in Ann Arbor: Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
- Doug Hewitt, Freya in Milwaukee Junction: Best Chef Great Lakes Region
- Ji Hye Kim, Miss Kim in Ann Arbor: Best Chef Great Lakes Region
- Dan Klenotic, Bellflower in Ypsilanti: Best Chef Great Lakes Region
- Hajime Sato, Sozai in Clawson: Best Chef Great Lakes Region
- John Yelinek, Ladder 4 Wine Bar in Chadsey Condon: Best Chef Great Lakes Region
What's next: The list is whittled down April 3, with final winners announced at a ceremony in Chicago June 10.
