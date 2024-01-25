Southeast Michigan lands 13 James Beard Award semifinalists

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Rosette dessert at Alpino in Corktown: a vanilla fritter with apple butter, apple relish and Guernsey's ice cream. Photo: Courtesy of Perry Haselden

Southeast Michigan is helping to showcase the state's culinary scene with 13 businesses named semifinalists Wednesday for the James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the restaurant industry.

Local semifinalists include:

What's next: The list is whittled down April 3, with final winners announced at a ceremony in Chicago June 10.