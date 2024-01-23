An icy stroll through Jefferson Chalmers' canals

Someone made an ice rink on the frozen canals in Jefferson Chalmers next to Lakewood East Park. Photos: Annalise Frank/Axios

👋 Annalise here. I wasn't sure if our recent cold spell would be enough to freeze the Jefferson Chalmers canals to the point where people would feel safe skating and exploring them on foot.

I was excited to see over the weekend that they were, judging by the footprints, paw prints, ice skate and bicycle tracks denting the snow that covered the frozen waterways.

The "high water, slow down" sign on the house to the far right is slightly less useful in the winter.

What happened: My dog, Phoebe, enjoyed zooming around the ice and, oddly, rubbing her cheeks against it.

Meanwhile, we took in the seawalls and canal-front properties from a different perspective than my usual wandering.

A couple of deep cracking sounds along the canal routes closer to Alter Road sent us scurrying back to the comfort of dry land.

Threat level: With the weather warming up, I'm not sure the ice is safe anymore.

Another view shows a bridge, docks frozen into the ice and, in the distance, the canal-side restaurant Coriander Kitchen.

Phoebe wanted to enter this canal-side home but, of course, I told her that's not polite.