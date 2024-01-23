49 mins ago - Culture
Detroit Public Library's top books of 2023
Some of us have reading goals for the new year. For inspiration, we're looking back at the Detroit Public Library's most popular books of 2023.
What's happening: The library sent a list of its most checked-out books — both e-books and audiobooks.
- A list for books physically checked out wasn't available, unfortunately.
- Note that lots of these books have long waitlists through the library, because, wow, they're really popular!
Top 10 most popular audiobooks
- "Spare" by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex
- "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros
- "Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by James Clear
- "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy
- "Happy Place" by Emily Henry
- "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin
- "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver
- "The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese
- "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" by Michelle Obama
- "The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store" by James McBride
Top 10 most popular e-books
- "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus
- "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow"
- "Demon Copperhead"
- "Happy Place"
- "Atomic Habits"
- "Black Cake" by Charmaine Wilkerson
- "Spare"
- "Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano
- "The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store"
- "Verity" by Colleen Hoover
💭 Our thought bubble: Annalise, who is indecisive, thinks the top books she read last year may include "Pride and Prejudice," "Sorrowland" and "In the Lives of Puppets." The last one made her sob, for the record.
- Everett's favorites include "Chain Gang All-Stars" by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah and "One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich" by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.
- Joe couldn't put down "Killers of the Flower Moon" (way better than the movie) and Frank Miller's "Daredevil: Born Again" graphic novel.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.