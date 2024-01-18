Where to watch the Lions play this weekend in Detroit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ford Field before last Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Downtown will be teeming with sports fans Sunday. The Lions play Tampa Bay in the divisional round at 3pm and the Red Wings have a game at 7pm.

Watch parties abound if sky-high playoff ticket prices are keeping you from Ford Field.

And if you don't care about football, we've got other weekend activities, too.

🏈 Lions watch parties and events

Detroit Shipping Company in the Cass Corridor features game audio, tailgate-style activities and two heated tents.

Free for all ages.

Thomas Magee's sports bar near Eastern Market opens at 9am for those 21 and older.

The event includes a taco vendor and a DJ.

The Old Shillelagh in Greektown opens at 9am featuring live music and a late-night kitchen for postgame.

Hockeytown Cafe near Little Caesars Arena begins gameday festivities at 10am.

Tailgate-themed food and drinks, a DJ, games and samples from beer vendors will be on hand.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy hosts a tailgate from noon-7pm at Robert C. Valade Park, 2670 Atwater St.

The celebration features Lions-themed crafts, food and drink, hot chocolate and games.

Other weekend happenings

🇨🇦 Venture to Canada for the return of Windsor's restaurant week.

Participating restaurants are offering prix-fixe menus from $20 to $85 through Sunday.

🤠 Watch the local premiere of "Quantum Cowboys," a 2022 film that blends the Old West, time warping and philosophy.

Friday at 6pm at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, 4454 Woodward Ave. Hosted by Cinema Detroit.

Free!

🔍 Join a scavenger hunt at the Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle. Form your own teams of two to six players and explore the club's ballrooms, indoor pool, trophy room and more to solve mysteries and puzzles.

Saturday, with time slots to play at 1:30pm or 6pm.

Tickets: $42.