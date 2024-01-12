Things to do over MLK weekend in Metro Detroit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. leads the parade through downtown Detroit on June 23, 1963, the Walk to Freedom march. Photo: Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images

This holiday weekend should be windy and cold, but don't let that stop you from making the best of it.

🇺🇸 Events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday: Attend the 21st annual MLK Day Rally and March starting at noon at St. Matthew's and St. Joseph's Episcopal Church at 8850 Woodward Ave. Speakers include U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and UAW president Shawn Fain. There's also a community meal scheduled after the march.

The Wright Museum of African American History honors King with a slate of educational programming, plus a film screening, workshops and an immersive virtual reality experience.

Join Southfield's annual MLK Peace Walk at 9am at Hope United Methodist Church, 26275 Northwestern Hwy. Kamilia Landrum, executive director of the NAACP's Detroit chapter, is slated to speak.

There's also the free "Let Freedom Ring" event at the Fox Theatre at 5pm, honoring people who "have exemplified the life of Dr. King," including rapper Big Sean and Judge Greg Mathis.

🎧 Don headphones for a silent dance party at Bleu Detroit on Woodward.

Friday, 10pm-2am. General admission tickets: $25.

🐦 Take a combination birding and history walk through historic Elmwood Cemetery.

Saturday, 9-11am. $6.

🕶️ Dust off your best pleather trench coat and head to the Senate Theater for a 25th anniversary screening of "The Matrix."

Saturday, 7pm. $6.

🎼 Sit back and relax with some soul music from Smoke Jones and Laura Rain and the Caesars at Aretha's Jazz Café.

Saturday, 8pm. $25.

🦁 Watch the Lions take on the Rams for the first-ever playoff game at Ford Field on Sunday. The 8pm game is on NBC.