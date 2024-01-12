36 mins ago - Sports

5 reasons the Lions will beat the Rams

Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates scoring a touchdown, with a Viking in the background lying on the ground.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 24. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Sunday's playoff game against the L.A. Rams has all the ingredients for another heartbreaking Lions loss.

State of play: We understand why fans might be expecting the worst.

  • But there are plenty of reasons for optimism when the Lions and Rams kick off at Ford Field at 8pm.

💔 Stafford's playoff history: Matthew Stafford's dramatic return as an aging Super Bowl champion is the NFL's juiciest story of wild-card weekend.

💥 Sack lunch: Detroit's pass rush finished strong with Alim McNeill's return and a jolt from Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, who had five sacks in the last two games.

🫨 Home-field vibes: What happens when one of the NFL's most downtrodden fan bases hosts a playoff game for the first time in 30 years?

🐶 Lovable underdog: The Rams are a popular underdog pick among experts predicting L.A.'s offense will shred Detroit's underwhelming pass defense.

  • The NFL is nothing if not unpredictable. Low expectations for the Lions are a recipe for success.

🪦 S.O.L. are dead: Lions lore is so enmeshed with heartbreak that fans have a well-worn refrain anytime something bad happens: Same Old Lions.

  • It's time to bury the losers lament and expect victory on Sunday. This team has earned it.
