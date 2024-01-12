5 reasons the Lions will beat the Rams

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 24. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Sunday's playoff game against the L.A. Rams has all the ingredients for another heartbreaking Lions loss.

State of play: We understand why fans might be expecting the worst.

But there are plenty of reasons for optimism when the Lions and Rams kick off at Ford Field at 8pm.

💔 Stafford's playoff history: Matthew Stafford's dramatic return as an aging Super Bowl champion is the NFL's juiciest story of wild-card weekend.

He left after 12 seasons without ever playing in a Ford Field playoff game — a burdensome legacy he won't shake just because he won the big game in a different uniform.

💥 Sack lunch: Detroit's pass rush finished strong with Alim McNeill's return and a jolt from Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, who had five sacks in the last two games.

Slow-footed Stafford has done a decent job avoiding sacks, but the Lions' pressure should force a turnover or two.

🫨 Home-field vibes: What happens when one of the NFL's most downtrodden fan bases hosts a playoff game for the first time in 30 years?

The Rams are about to find out just how loud an indoor stadium can get. Demand is so high that resale tickets are going for nearly $600.

🐶 Lovable underdog: The Rams are a popular underdog pick among experts predicting L.A.'s offense will shred Detroit's underwhelming pass defense.

The NFL is nothing if not unpredictable. Low expectations for the Lions are a recipe for success.

🪦 S.O.L. are dead: Lions lore is so enmeshed with heartbreak that fans have a well-worn refrain anytime something bad happens: Same Old Lions.