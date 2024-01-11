1 hour ago - News

Report: Target backs out of Midtown store plans

headshot
The site of the proposed City Club project on Woodward and Mack.

The site of the proposed City Club project on Woodward and Mack. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

A Target store might not be coming to Midtown after all.

Driving the news: The plan to bring a small-format Target to Woodward and Mack across from Whole Foods and a recently closed Starbucks location is dead, a spokesperson for the corporation told Crain's this week.

  • But City Club Apartments owner Jonathan Holtzman, the developer, says the store planned next to the 300-unit residential project is still happening.

What they're saying: A Target spokesperson blamed "ongoing delays and complications" for its decision to back out in a statement to Crain's.

Catch up quick: A Chicago-based bank backed out of a financing deal, but Holtzman, who said in an interview last year he has "never formally proposed a project that has never been built," is vowing to finish the project.

  • He says Target has not informed him of an intent to cancel or modify a "legally binding lease," Crain's reports.

The other side: "We don't have a letter from Target expressing their intent to cancel or modify the lease," Holtzman said in a statement provided to Crain's.

  • "We continue to move forward with our plans for this exciting mixed-use apartment and penthouse development."

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I still don't know where I stand on these small-format stores. The "Rivertown Market" Meijer on Jefferson Avenue is great for Lafayette Park residents but lacks key departments you expect in a normal-size store — like home improvement, auto parts or office supplies.

  • That means many residents, including myself, still find themselves in Allen Park or Royal Oak a few times a month.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more