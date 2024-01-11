The site of the proposed City Club project on Woodward and Mack. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

A Target store might not be coming to Midtown after all.

Driving the news: The plan to bring a small-format Target to Woodward and Mack across from Whole Foods and a recently closed Starbucks location is dead, a spokesperson for the corporation told Crain's this week.

But City Club Apartments owner Jonathan Holtzman, the developer, says the store planned next to the 300-unit residential project is still happening.

What they're saying: A Target spokesperson blamed "ongoing delays and complications" for its decision to back out in a statement to Crain's.

Catch up quick: A Chicago-based bank backed out of a financing deal, but Holtzman, who said in an interview last year he has "never formally proposed a project that has never been built," is vowing to finish the project.

He says Target has not informed him of an intent to cancel or modify a "legally binding lease," Crain's reports.

The other side: "We don't have a letter from Target expressing their intent to cancel or modify the lease," Holtzman said in a statement provided to Crain's.

"We continue to move forward with our plans for this exciting mixed-use apartment and penthouse development."

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I still don't know where I stand on these small-format stores. The "Rivertown Market" Meijer on Jefferson Avenue is great for Lafayette Park residents but lacks key departments you expect in a normal-size store — like home improvement, auto parts or office supplies.