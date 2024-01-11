1 hour ago - News

I found a deck of former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick playing cards

headshot
Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick playing cards

Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick playing cards. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

It's Sam — check out this deck of playing cards of former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick that I found.

The intrigue: The cards feature the disgraced mayor — who was recently hired as director of a Memphis-based nonprofit focused on prison reform — alongside dignitaries such as former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, then-Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, as well as Kilpatrick and his family.

  • Other cards note accomplishments like the development of Merchants Row, a $2 billion riverfront investment, and reducing violent crime.

📪 Do you know anything about the cards' production? I found them in a box at a friend's childhood home but couldn't find anything about them on Google. Email [email protected]!

Here were some of my favorites:

Kwame and President Clinton
Former President Bill Clinton.
Kwame Kilpatrick and Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton
Former Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton.
2003 Opening Day at Comerica Park, Mayor Kilpatrick stands beside Wayne County executive Robert Ficano, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow and Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm.
On 2003 Opening Day at Comerica Park, left to right: Wayne County Executive Robert Ficano, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Gov. Jennifer Granholm and Kilpatrick.
Kwame Kilpatrick and his family at Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade.
Kilpatrick and his family at Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade.
Kwame Kilpatrick's family
Kilpatrick's family poses for a portrait.
Some cards highlight accomplishments like this one of a $2 billion riverfront investment.
Some cards highlight accomplishments, like this one of a $2 billion riverfront investment.
