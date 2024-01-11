1 hour ago - News
I found a deck of former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick playing cards
It's Sam — check out this deck of playing cards of former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick that I found.
The intrigue: The cards feature the disgraced mayor — who was recently hired as director of a Memphis-based nonprofit focused on prison reform — alongside dignitaries such as former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, then-Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, as well as Kilpatrick and his family.
- Other cards note accomplishments like the development of Merchants Row, a $2 billion riverfront investment, and reducing violent crime.
📪 Do you know anything about the cards' production? I found them in a box at a friend's childhood home but couldn't find anything about them on Google. Email [email protected]!
Here were some of my favorites:
