I found a deck of former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick playing cards

It's Sam — check out this deck of playing cards of former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick that I found.

The intrigue: The cards feature the disgraced mayor — who was recently hired as director of a Memphis-based nonprofit focused on prison reform — alongside dignitaries such as former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, then-Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, as well as Kilpatrick and his family.

Other cards note accomplishments like the development of Merchants Row, a $2 billion riverfront investment, and reducing violent crime.

📪 Do you know anything about the cards' production? I found them in a box at a friend's childhood home but couldn't find anything about them on Google. Email [email protected]!

Here were some of my favorites:

Former President Bill Clinton.

Former Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton.

On 2003 Opening Day at Comerica Park, left to right: Wayne County Executive Robert Ficano, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Gov. Jennifer Granholm and Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick and his family at Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade.

Kilpatrick's family poses for a portrait.