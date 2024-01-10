Jan 10, 2024 - News

Sheetz's Michigan expansion plan stumbles

The Sheetz gas station and convenience store in Cumru Township, Penn.

The Sheetz gas station and convenience store in Cumru Township, Penn. Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Sheetz gas stations' Michigan expansion plan hit a roadblock in Fraser last week.

Driving the news: The city's planning commission rejected a zoning request for 24-hour operation at the former State Bank of Fraser site at Utica and 14 Mile roads, the Macomb Daily reports.

Why it matters: Sheetz's mega-stations might be too much for some Metro Detroit suburbs.

  • "It looks like a mini-truck stop to me," Christian Lucido, one of about two dozen residents who spoke at last week's meeting said, the Macomb Daily reported.

State of play: Sheetz is known for its round-the-clock hours and robust food options.

The intrigue: The Fraser development's future is uncertain, a local attorney for the developer told the Daily.

