Jan 10, 2024 - News
Sheetz's Michigan expansion plan stumbles
Sheetz gas stations' Michigan expansion plan hit a roadblock in Fraser last week.
Driving the news: The city's planning commission rejected a zoning request for 24-hour operation at the former State Bank of Fraser site at Utica and 14 Mile roads, the Macomb Daily reports.
Why it matters: Sheetz's mega-stations might be too much for some Metro Detroit suburbs.
- "It looks like a mini-truck stop to me," Christian Lucido, one of about two dozen residents who spoke at last week's meeting said, the Macomb Daily reported.
State of play: Sheetz is known for its round-the-clock hours and robust food options.
- The first Michigan location is expected to open in Romulus near Detroit Metro Airport this year. Sheetz also wants to open in Rochester Hills.
- The gas stations are typically about 6,000 square feet, with up to 40 parking spots, eight fueling stations and a drive-through, per Crain's Detroit.
The intrigue: The Fraser development's future is uncertain, a local attorney for the developer told the Daily.
