Sheetz's Michigan expansion plan stumbles

The Sheetz gas station and convenience store in Cumru Township, Penn. Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Sheetz gas stations' Michigan expansion plan hit a roadblock in Fraser last week.

Driving the news: The city's planning commission rejected a zoning request for 24-hour operation at the former State Bank of Fraser site at Utica and 14 Mile roads, the Macomb Daily reports.

Why it matters: Sheetz's mega-stations might be too much for some Metro Detroit suburbs.

"It looks like a mini-truck stop to me," Christian Lucido, one of about two dozen residents who spoke at last week's meeting said, the Macomb Daily reported.

State of play: Sheetz is known for its round-the-clock hours and robust food options.

The first Michigan location is expected to open in Romulus near Detroit Metro Airport this year. Sheetz also wants to open in Rochester Hills.

The gas stations are typically about 6,000 square feet, with up to 40 parking spots, eight fueling stations and a drive-through, per Crain's Detroit.

The intrigue: The Fraser development's future is uncertain, a local attorney for the developer told the Daily.