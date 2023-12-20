Detroit's stray dog problem has gotten worse. Here's what you can do

Share on email (opens in new window)

Detroit's long-present stray dog problem has worsened with the pandemic, Crystal Perkins, director of the city's General Services Department that oversees Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC), tells Axios.

Why it matters: The city identified 19 stray dog bites this year, up from 15 in 2022. One such attack ended in the death of a 4-year-old in October.

It has spurred a renewed look at the dangerous animals ordinance, per BridgeDetroit, and advocates are pushing for systemic solutions to the problem.

Driving the news: DACC received 11,562 calls about roaming dogs this year — a large hike from 7,189 calls in 2019.

Animal control took in more than 2,000 strays this year, up about 12% from last year.

Since before COVID-19, DACC has more than doubled its animal control officer staff to 23, opened a new call center and boosted its investigator roster from one to seven.

Threat level: For those who come upon dogs regularly, it can be helpful to know what to do — and what not do.

Axios consulted local experts for their best practices.

If a stray approaches:

Stay mindful of the dog's position, but don't stare directly at it or directly engage, Perkins says. Move slowly away; don't run or yell. "You don't want to be perceived as prey or a threat."

It's OK to slide or toss something in the opposite direction you're going — not directly at the dog — to distract the dog and turn its attention away from you, like a jacket, notebook or backpack.

Once you're in a safe place, you can call (313) 922-DOGS between 7am and 7pm. After hours, 911 is also an option if the dog appears aggressive.

If and how to help the dog:

DACC doesn't recommend trying to approach or directly handle a stray, per Perkins. Its temperament and vaccination status are unknowable.