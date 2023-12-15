Dec 15, 2023 - News

Detroit man charged in Samantha Woll's murder

headshot
Detroit police officers work near the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead, October 21, 2023.

Detroit police officers work near the scene where Samantha Woll, president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was found dead Oct. 21. Photo: Sarah Rice/Getty

An alleged burglar was charged Wednesday with synagogue leader Samantha Woll's murder — a breakthrough nearly two months after the case made national news.

Driving the news: Michael Jackson-Bolanos, 28, was charged with felony murder and home invasion, the Detroit News reports.

Flashback: The timing of Woll's stabbing on Oct. 21 and her position as board president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue prompted concerns it could have been a hate crime.

What they're saying: Jackson-Bolanos "was creeping around her neighborhood in the middle of the night stealing things out of cars and she unfortunately left her front door open that night," Wayne County assistant prosecutor Ryan Elsey said at a Wednesday court hearing, according to the News.

  • Prosecutors described evidence including surveillance videos, cellphone data and Woll's blood on Jackson-Bolanos' jacket.

The other side: Jackson-Bolanos' lawyer said the evidence is circumstantial.

  • "Not once did I hear [the prosecutor] mention that they ever had my client on any of these videos either entering or exiting from this particular location," attorney Brian Brown said.

What's next: Jackson-Bolanos was remanded to jail after his arraignment.

  • A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27.
