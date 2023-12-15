What $20 gets you at Ford Field (not much)
✌🏽 It's Sam. I got free tickets to a Lions game a few weeks ago but couldn't believe how much I still paid for the bare minimum of snacks.
The intrigue: This hot dog, water bottle and popcorn cost more than $25 after taxes from the "Eatery of Detroit" concession inside the upper level of Ford Field.
Zoom out: The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta defeated high-priced stadium snacks: A slice of pizza, chicken tenders, nachos, a pretzel, hot dog and drink at a Falcons game this year costs $20.
- That order at Ford Field would cost more than $50.
Between the lines: It's not supply costs making hot dogs so expensive — the $2 beef hot dogs at Mercedes-Benz are the same as those supplied by Levy Restaurants to its many other NFL stadium clients, including Ford Field, Forbes reports.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.