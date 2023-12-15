What $20 gets you at Ford Field (not much)

✌🏽 It's Sam. I got free tickets to a Lions game a few weeks ago but couldn't believe how much I still paid for the bare minimum of snacks.

The intrigue: This hot dog, water bottle and popcorn cost more than $25 after taxes from the "Eatery of Detroit" concession inside the upper level of Ford Field.

Zoom out: The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta defeated high-priced stadium snacks: A slice of pizza, chicken tenders, nachos, a pretzel, hot dog and drink at a Falcons game this year costs $20.

That order at Ford Field would cost more than $50.

Between the lines: It's not supply costs making hot dogs so expensive — the $2 beef hot dogs at Mercedes-Benz are the same as those supplied by Levy Restaurants to its many other NFL stadium clients, including Ford Field, Forbes reports.