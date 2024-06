Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Council for Community and Economic Research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Detroit is a pricier place to live than the national average and several other Midwestern cities, a new analysis shows. Why it matters: The data is a dose of reality for those who consider Detroit an affordable place to live.

Driving the news: Each quarter, the national Council for Community and Economic Research assembles a cost-of-living index designed to measure "regional differences in the cost of consumer goods and services."

That includes housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, health care and miscellaneous goods and services. It's based on spending by "professional and managerial households in the top income quintile."

How it works: An index value of 100 represents the national average cost of living across 269 U.S. cities.

The index applies within the city limits.

By the numbers: Detroit's value, as of 2023's third quarter: 102.4.

That's higher than Columbus (92.4), Cleveland (89.8) and Indianapolis (91.5), but lower than Chicago (113.4).

Our most expensive category was health care (108.7), and the least expensive was utilities (91.4).

The big picture: Goods and services tend to be more pricey in cities along the coasts, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Among cities with more than 100,000 residents, Honolulu (179.2), San Jose (171.3) and San Francisco (169.5) had the country's highest relative cost of living as of Q3 2023.

If Manhattan were its own city, it would hold the top spot at 227.8.

Of note: Because the list of participating cities changes each quarter, the cost-of-living index can't be used to measure inflation — but other indicators suggest higher prices are certainly sticking around.