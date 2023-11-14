Most football players at U of M and MSU are not from Michigan
College football players at U of M and Michigan State mostly come to the mitten from somewhere else.
Why it matters: The growing professionalization and commercialization of college athletics is reshaping the recruiting landscape.
The intrigue: Since 2009, just 40% of Wolverine and Spartan players are from the Great Lakes State, as Ohio (17.3%) and Florida (5.6%) are our biggest imports.
Zoom in: The last quarterback who played high school football in the state of Michigan to start for U of M was Devin Gardner (Inkster High School) in 2014.
- The last homegrown starting quarterbacks at MSU were Kirk Cousins (Holland Christian) in 2011 and Andrew Maxwell (Midland High School) in 2013.
Zoom out: The South is king when it comes to player exports, as Midwest schools look there more than any other region when recruiting from outside neighboring states.
