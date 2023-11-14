Most football players at U of M and MSU are not from Michigan

Data: cfbstats; Chart: Axios Visuals College football players at U of M and Michigan State mostly come to the mitten from somewhere else. Why it matters: The growing professionalization and commercialization of college athletics is reshaping the recruiting landscape.

The intrigue: Since 2009, just 40% of Wolverine and Spartan players are from the Great Lakes State, as Ohio (17.3%) and Florida (5.6%) are our biggest imports.

Zoom in: The last quarterback who played high school football in the state of Michigan to start for U of M was Devin Gardner (Inkster High School) in 2014.

The last homegrown starting quarterbacks at MSU were Kirk Cousins (Holland Christian) in 2011 and Andrew Maxwell (Midland High School) in 2013.

Zoom out: The South is king when it comes to player exports, as Midwest schools look there more than any other region when recruiting from outside neighboring states.

