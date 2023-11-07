"Mama Shu" nominated for Hero of the Year award

A community activist who transformed her Highland Park neighborhood in honor of her two late sons has been selected by CNN for a chance to win $100,000 as part of its "Hero of the Year" award.

Driving the news: Shamayim "Mama Shu" Harris is the founder of Avalon Village, a community nonprofit dedicated to offering services for nearby residents. She's one of this year's Top 10 CNN Heroes, which recognizes regular people making the world a better place.

She'll receive a $10,000 prize just for being nominated, according to the network.

The public can now vote to name the 2023 CNN Hero of the Year, who wins $100,000 more.

Catch up quick: A homework house for students, a garden and basketball court now make up what was a blighted street off Woodward.

The latest: Mamu Shu took down the final blighted home on her street last month to make space for an urban farm, Fox 2 reports.

Of note: You need to log in with CNN to vote.