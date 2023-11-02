Pistons games are more affordable than most

Data: Bookies.com; Table: Axios Visuals

Attending a Pistons game could cost more than what you're used to this year, but games at Little Caesars Arena remain among the most affordable in the NBA.

By the numbers: A family of four will spend an average of $189 at a Pistons game for four of the cheapest available tickets, a parking spot, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.

That's the fifth most affordable bundle league-wide, according to Bookies.com.

The average cost across basketball is $304.

What we're watching: After a home opener last Saturday where 20,062 fans packed LCA, the Pistons are at No. 14 in attendance in the league.

The franchise ranked near the bottom of the NBA in attendance in the 2010s despite being one of the hottest tickets in basketball during Detroit's Goin' to Work era the decade prior.

Zoom out: The New York Knicks' games are the priciest to see this season at $745, while the Charlotte Hornets will cost you the least at $158, according to Bookies.com.

What they did: Bookies.com calculated the cost of attending an NBA game in each arena using the cheapest available ticket for home games in December and January on Ticketmaster.