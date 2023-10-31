Inside "Death Bed," the campy Metro Detroit horror movie that reawakened

It's a terrifying tale of a bed that swallows people.

It was lost to the ages — or so its local creator thought — but reemerged as an underground success decades after being shot.

It's the campy horror film "Death Bed: The Bed that Eats."

Why it matters: The strange story behind George Barry's "Death Bed" is a perfect fit for Detroiters on Halloween.

The film was shot in Detroit, Highland Park and Birmingham on a shoestring $10,000 budget around 1972-77 — starting while Barry was studying at Wayne State, per a 2004 Free Press article.

Once editing finished, Barry of Royal Oak tried to sell the horror movie for distribution but couldn't land a deal.

Barry went on to become a bookseller and died last November at age 73, per an obituary.

The intrigue: In the early 2000s, Barry looked online on a whim and discovered "Death Bed" had somehow been pirated. Not only that, but it had become an underground hit in England in the '80s with a "small cult following," the Free Press wrote.

Since then it's been screened in theaters in the U.S., including locally, and released on DVD.

What he said: "I observed the discovery of the film like a dream. I feel sometimes like I'm not a part of it," Barry, who was retired and enjoying time with family, told Metro Times more than a decade ago. "I'm glad that some people like the movie, and I don't mind if some people laugh and they think it's terrible."

On the piracy, Barry said it wouldn't have been viable to sue the English label that released "Death Bed," but he wished the bootlegger had told him.

Details: The movie follows a gothic four-poster bed that got cursed by a demon's bloody tears and became sentient. Filled with yellow digestive acid, it sucks in unfortunate folks and chomps up their bodies noisily.

Shooting locations included the famous mansion built for inventor Gar Wood on the east riverfront's Grayhaven Island. It became a "rock 'n' roll commune" and hosted Van Morrison and the Allman Brothers before eventually being struck by lightning and destroyed.

💭 Annalise's thought bubble: While the plot is tough to follow, the unrated and disturbing "Death Bed" is entertaining. It's filled with dreamy fantasy elements and creative special effects. It has hilarious moments — the skeleton hands part stands out — and it's fun to try to suss out where scenes were filmed.