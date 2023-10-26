Artist Ijania Cortez, "Derrick II" and "Derrick I," 2023, acrylic and oil on canvas. Courtesy of Cranbrook Art Museum

Cranbrook Art Museum's newest exhibitions, opening Saturday, highlight and connect current and past city artists.

"Skilled Labor: Black Realism in Detroit" shows work from the past 10 years, per a news release. It seeks to "illustrate the range, depth, nuance and variety of Black life" using art reflecting the real world and human figures.

Zoom in: "LeRoy Foster: Solo Show" is an exhibition of the inspiring local, openly gay artist who died in 1993. He painted murals displayed at the Douglass Branch of the Detroit Public Library and Cass Tech High School.

The Cass mural, "Renaissance City," has been under restoration at Cranbrook and will be in the exhibition before going back on display at Cass.