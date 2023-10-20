Paying respects to the new Barry Sanders statue

🤠 Howdy, folks — it's Sam. I zipped over to Ford Field on my scooter the other night just to pay my respects to the Barry Sanders statue unveiled last month.

My Lions fandom ended eight years ago when the team was robbed by a blown call in the 2014 NFC Wild Card game — but this year, like Joe, I'm back on the bandwagon.

The intrigue: My fan highlights include being at the game in 2009 when injured rookie Matt Stafford told the team's medical staff to "get the f--- off me" before heading back to the field to make a game-winning touchdown pass that beat the Cleveland Browns.

And these baby pictures in a Barry Sanders jersey from 1998 are probably the best photos I've ever taken.

1-year-old Sam in a Barry Sanders jersey in 1998. Photo courtesy of Kim Robinson Arnett

The big picture: While kids in Michigan today grow up hearing stories of Chauncey Billups, Miguel Cabrera or Calvin Johnson, we heard stories of Grant Hill, Cecil Fielder and Barry Sanders.

I never watched Sanders play, but playing youth football in the early 2000s meant watching countless highlight videos with titles like Barry Sanders Top 50 Most Ridiculous Plays of All-Time.

Zoom in: The statue was completed by studio artists Omni Amrany and Lou Cella of Fine Art Studio Rotblatt Amrany, who have both worked on well-known sports statues like the iconic Michael Jordan tribute in Chicago, the Free Press reports.

Of note: The Lions (5-1) are in Baltimore on Sunday for a 1pm kickoff against the Ravens (4-2) on Fox.