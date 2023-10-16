National data: Angi; Table: Axios Visuals

Before tackling that home renovation project you've been dreaming about or dreading, think about how it could affect your home's resale value.

Why it matters: Detroit sellers need to rake in all the cash they can if they're giving up record-low mortgage rates.

By the numbers: Eight of the top 10 projects that command the highest return on investments in the U.S. are exterior changes, from fixing up the garage to building a deck, according to Angi data shared with Axios.

In Metro Detroit, replacing a garage door — one of the cheaper projects — costs an average of around $1,029.

A minor kitchen remodel will set local homeowners back $22,022, on average. But it can range from $1,200 to $58,000 depending on materials and how much work you do yourself.

The big picture: The type of project you should prioritize depends on how long you'll be in the house, per Angie Hicks, Angi's chief customer officer.

If you plan to stay at least five years, go ahead and spring for your dream kitchen.

But if you're selling in the next year, it might be time to just roll your sleeves up and tackle less sexy projects (think: finally fixing that leaky faucet).

Reality check: Higher interest rates make tapping into home equity via cash-out refinances or home equity loans more expensive, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

This can lead to homeowners putting off kitchen renovations and other home improvements.

Be smart: You shouldn't expect to earn every penny back on things like a new roof or A/C unit — today's buyers expect the basics to work, Hicks says.

Here are Hicks' other top tips for getting the highest ROI: