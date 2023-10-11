26 mins ago - Food and Drink

Mike's Famous Ham Place is a Detroit tradition

A ham and egg sandwich from Mike's Famous Ham Place. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Mike's Famous Ham Place on Michigan and Roosevelt has been serving lunch to workers on the go for almost 50 years.

👋🏼 Sam here: I was full after downing a delightful ham and egg sandwich with cheese ($12).

  • The walls of the small building are decorated with historical photos of Tiger Stadium and Red Wings art.
  • The food is prepared behind the counter in front of you and served by a quiet Albanian man.

Why it matters: As restaurant groups dominate the city's transforming food scene, small, family-owned diners like Mike's remain the constant that connect families through generations.

The intrigue: The ham shop sells dishes like homemade split pea and bean soup ($4.50), breakfast platters and ham sandwiches ($9.50-$12).

  • You can also buy a whole ham for $125.

If you go: Open from 8am-3pm at 3700 Michigan Ave. every day except Sunday.

The exterior of Mike's.
The exterior of Mike's.
