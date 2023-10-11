Mike's Famous Ham Place is a Detroit tradition

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mike's Famous Ham Place on Michigan and Roosevelt has been serving lunch to workers on the go for almost 50 years.

👋🏼 Sam here: I was full after downing a delightful ham and egg sandwich with cheese ($12).

The walls of the small building are decorated with historical photos of Tiger Stadium and Red Wings art.

The food is prepared behind the counter in front of you and served by a quiet Albanian man.

Why it matters: As restaurant groups dominate the city's transforming food scene, small, family-owned diners like Mike's remain the constant that connect families through generations.

The intrigue: The ham shop sells dishes like homemade split pea and bean soup ($4.50), breakfast platters and ham sandwiches ($9.50-$12).

You can also buy a whole ham for $125.

If you go: Open from 8am-3pm at 3700 Michigan Ave. every day except Sunday.