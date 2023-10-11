26 mins ago - Food and Drink
Mike's Famous Ham Place is a Detroit tradition
Mike's Famous Ham Place on Michigan and Roosevelt has been serving lunch to workers on the go for almost 50 years.
👋🏼 Sam here: I was full after downing a delightful ham and egg sandwich with cheese ($12).
- The walls of the small building are decorated with historical photos of Tiger Stadium and Red Wings art.
- The food is prepared behind the counter in front of you and served by a quiet Albanian man.
Why it matters: As restaurant groups dominate the city's transforming food scene, small, family-owned diners like Mike's remain the constant that connect families through generations.
The intrigue: The ham shop sells dishes like homemade split pea and bean soup ($4.50), breakfast platters and ham sandwiches ($9.50-$12).
- You can also buy a whole ham for $125.
If you go: Open from 8am-3pm at 3700 Michigan Ave. every day except Sunday.
