Lawmakers debate Detroit property tax plan

City Recycling, a scrapyard near Eastern Market, is among businesses in the industry that would be affected by the land value tax change. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

Mayor Mike Duggan's plan to slash Detroit homeowners' taxes is off to a rocky start in Lansing.

Why it matters: Duggan's timeline to implement the plan by 2025 is predicated on state lawmakers' approval by mid-November.

Driving the news: Without sufficient Democratic support, the state House pulled the plan from its voting agenda last week, per the Detroit News.

A vote in the House is expected as soon as Wednesday.

Catch up fast: Duggan announced the land value tax plan as a solution to two of the city's persistent problems — property tax rates among the nation's highest and widespread, decades-long land speculation.

Legislative approval this month would allow City Council to take up the measure in November.

With council's authorization, Detroiters could vote on the plan as part of February's presidential primary.

How it works: The city's operating millage — applied to owners of homes, apartments, retail stores, office buildings and land — would be cut from 20 mills to 6 mills under the plan.

Meanwhile, taxes would more than double on parking lots, scrapyards, abandoned buildings and properties with vacant land.

The city says the average homeowner would see a 17% property tax cut under the plan.

Between the lines: Some City Council members have lobbied state lawmakers for more time to debate the plan's merits, the Detroit News reports.