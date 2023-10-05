Metro Detroit's housing market stayed hot over the summer

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Redfin; Note: Metro divisions are subdivisions of metropolitan areas; Chart: Axios Visuals

Our housing market was hotter than the rest of the country this summer.

More than half of Metro Detroit homes for sale in July were snapped up in two weeks or less, according to Redfin data shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Houses that stay on the market for more than a month are usually overpriced or in need of major work, according to Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr.

Nationwide, roughly 41% of listings were marked pending, contingent or sold within that window, Redfin found.

What's happening: While local home prices are still lower compared with the rest of the country, they're rising faster than the national average, Crain's reports.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, which track listings around the country, report that home prices in Metro Detroit are greatly outpacing the national average, growing 3.2% in July.

What they're saying: "Regional differences continue to be striking," Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI, said in a statement. "On a year-over-year basis, the revenge of the Rust Belt continues."

The three best-performing metropolitan areas in July were Chicago (+4.4%), Cleveland (+4.0%) and New York (+3.8%).

Las Vegas (-7.2%) and Phoenix (-6.6%) were the worst performers.

The intrigue: Quick sales defy mortgage rates that are climbing toward 8% and causing sales to slump.

Between the lines: The dearth of homes for sale is driving much of the speed.

Share this story