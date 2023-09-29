Detroit Digital Inclusion Week to address WiFi affordability

The federal program helping nearly 124,000 Detroit households afford internet access is expected to run out of money next year.

Why it matters: If the assistance ends, it would chip away at progress in a city with vast technology inequities that present barriers to education, health care and job access.

The future of the national Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) will be a major focus of Digital Inclusion Week, which runs next Monday-Friday.

Details: Organizers including the city, United Way for Southeastern Michigan and public-private partnership Connect 313 are kicking off the week with a day of panels with policymakers and researchers, starting at 10am at Wayne State's McGregor Memorial Conference Center.

Other topics include digital literacy for workforce training and healthy technology use habits.

The big picture: Nearly 43% of the city's homes lack high-speed internet access — a long-standing problem that numerous nonprofits, partnerships and governmental efforts have sought to tackle.

Just over 32% of households have either no internet-connected device or only a smartphone, per city data.

Between the lines: Nearly 70% of Detroit households that qualify for the ACP are signed up, Vittoria Katanski, executive director of Connect 313, tells Axios. It's the highest enrollment of any city with more than 150,000 eligible residences, per the organization.

"This is something people actually need to be able to stay connected," she says. "We received a [$300,000 federal] grant to get more ACP sign-ups, and we're working with the city on developing an outreach program to strategically get to the most vulnerable people."

Katanski tells Axios the grant remains in effect until ACP funds are exhausted.

How it works: The broadband discount program started during the height of the pandemic. It gives low-income households up to $30 a month toward their internet bill with any provider and a one-time $100 stipend toward a device.

Though it's been criticized as a bandage for the larger problem of how expensive internet access is, the program was used by 20 million U.S. homes as of August.

Yes, but: Its funding is expected to run out mid-2024 unless Congress takes action.

Of note: Digital Inclusion Week's free events also include an introduction to technology for entrepreneurs and two STEM family game nights.