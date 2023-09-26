Detroit Democrat breaks from caucus — again

Rep. Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit) listens while then-President Trump, left, speaks during a meeting with recovered COVID-19 patients in the Cabinet Room of the White House in 2020. Photo: Doug Mills/Getty Images

One Detroit Democrat is blocking a key abortion rights package that is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's fall agenda — and it isn't her first time joining Republicans on legislation.

Driving the news: State Rep. Karen Whitsett, who represents the 4th House District covering parts of Detroit and Dearborn, voted against the Reproductive Health Act in a House committee last week.

The 11-bill abortion access package, House bills 4949-59, would amend several laws that hinder abortion access.

Why it matters: With a slim 56-54 majority, the Detroit lawmaker's vote wields the power to tank key Democratic priorities.

What they're saying: Whitsett tells Axios she's not just going to be a rubber stamp for the Democrats. She needs to know more before voting to allow state Medicaid funds to be used for abortions, and repealing a mandatory 24-hour waiting period for patients from the time of consultation to the procedure.

"To attack me? Someone who's actually been through the 24-hour waiting process to receive the procedure — I'm the person preventing this? I just need to know why they feel like that safeguard should be repealed."

Zoom in: Whitsett, who says she's not the only Democrat opposed to the proposal, cited a House fiscal analysis report estimating allowing Medicaid for abortions would increase state Medicaid costs from $2 million to $6 million per year.

"Are there going to be abortion clinics on every corner?" the third-term lawmaker asked in a phone interview Monday.

Between the lines: The package's main sponsor, Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia), tells Axios that while a couple of members needed some clarification on the proposals, she thinks Whitsett is mischaracterizing the amount of Democratic opposition that actually exists.

Pohutsky tells Axios Whitsett never went to meetings with doctors and lawyers made available for members who had questions about the legal aspects of certain provisions within the bills.

"That was a sign that there could be some problems," Pohutsky says.

The other side: "If she's saying that, she's delusional," Whitsett says. "The Speaker's office is well aware of who all met; we had the same concerns."

She declined to name the other Democrats who share her concerns.

Catch up quick: Whitsett's willingness to split from her Democratic colleagues isn't new.

She was one of three Democrats to vote with the then-Republican majority for auto insurance reform legislation in 2019.

And she thanked former President Trump for saving her life during a White House meeting touting hydroxychloroquine in 2020, an unproven COVID-19 treatment.

The bottom line: With a thin majority — the Democrats' first in 40 years — Whitsett's power in doing so is greater than ever.