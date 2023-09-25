21 mins ago - Food and Drink

You need to visit the old-school Apple Fritter Donut Shop

Joe Guillen
Fritter

A maple-glazed blueberry fritter from Ferndale's Apple Fritter Donut Shop. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

👋 Hey, Joe here. I've been wearing out the path from my house to Ferndale's Apple Fritter Donut Shop since my first visit a few weeks ago.

State of play: The longstanding local favorite has an old-school atmosphere, with diner-style bar seating and affordable prices.

  • Fritters are $2.50 and doughnuts run $1.35.

What I ordered: A maple-glazed blueberry fritter the size of a softball and a toasted coconut doughnut.

  • There's something about mornings in the fall that just makes doughnuts taste better.
  • Other fritter varieties include apple, cherry almond and bacon maple-glazed.

If you go: 741 E. 9 Mile Road. Open Tuesday-Friday, 5am-4:30pm; Saturday, 5am-2pm; Sunday, 6am-2pm.

