You need to visit the old-school Apple Fritter Donut Shop

👋 Hey, Joe here. I've been wearing out the path from my house to Ferndale's Apple Fritter Donut Shop since my first visit a few weeks ago.

State of play: The longstanding local favorite has an old-school atmosphere, with diner-style bar seating and affordable prices.

Fritters are $2.50 and doughnuts run $1.35.

What I ordered: A maple-glazed blueberry fritter the size of a softball and a toasted coconut doughnut.

There's something about mornings in the fall that just makes doughnuts taste better.

Other fritter varieties include apple, cherry almond and bacon maple-glazed.

If you go: 741 E. 9 Mile Road. Open Tuesday-Friday, 5am-4:30pm; Saturday, 5am-2pm; Sunday, 6am-2pm.