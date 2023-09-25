21 mins ago - Food and Drink
You need to visit the old-school Apple Fritter Donut Shop
👋 Hey, Joe here. I've been wearing out the path from my house to Ferndale's Apple Fritter Donut Shop since my first visit a few weeks ago.
State of play: The longstanding local favorite has an old-school atmosphere, with diner-style bar seating and affordable prices.
- Fritters are $2.50 and doughnuts run $1.35.
What I ordered: A maple-glazed blueberry fritter the size of a softball and a toasted coconut doughnut.
- There's something about mornings in the fall that just makes doughnuts taste better.
- Other fritter varieties include apple, cherry almond and bacon maple-glazed.
If you go: 741 E. 9 Mile Road. Open Tuesday-Friday, 5am-4:30pm; Saturday, 5am-2pm; Sunday, 6am-2pm.
