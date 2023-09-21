1 hour ago - Things to Do

My first time inside a Detroit halal butcher shop

Samuel Robinson
My neighbor Spenser and the butcher.

Berry & Sons' meat fridge isn't for the faint of heart. Blood is pooled underneath the cutting boards and beef grinders while animal carcasses hang from the ceiling. This is my neighbor haggling with the butcher. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋🏼 Hey! Sam here. Last week at Eastern Market, I stopped by Berry & Sons Islamic Slaughter House with my neighbor, who insisted I experience a halal butcher shop for the first time.

How it works: After walking in and making a sharp left to enter the refrigerator where all the action happens, a worker asks what you want.

  • I looked up at the chart showing basic cuts — loin, shank, full racks for lamb chops — before settling on three thick ribeye steaks ($31).
  • You can tell the butcher how thick and how many slices of meat, and how much fat and marble you want on your cuts.
  • My neighbor purchased 12 lamb chops and four steaks for around $80.

If you go: Open daily from 6am-3pm. Closed Sunday.

  • 2496 Orleans St.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more