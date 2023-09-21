1 hour ago - Things to Do
My first time inside a Detroit halal butcher shop
👋🏼 Hey! Sam here. Last week at Eastern Market, I stopped by Berry & Sons Islamic Slaughter House with my neighbor, who insisted I experience a halal butcher shop for the first time.
How it works: After walking in and making a sharp left to enter the refrigerator where all the action happens, a worker asks what you want.
- I looked up at the chart showing basic cuts — loin, shank, full racks for lamb chops — before settling on three thick ribeye steaks ($31).
- You can tell the butcher how thick and how many slices of meat, and how much fat and marble you want on your cuts.
- My neighbor purchased 12 lamb chops and four steaks for around $80.
If you go: Open daily from 6am-3pm. Closed Sunday.
- 2496 Orleans St.
