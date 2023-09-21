My first time inside a Detroit halal butcher shop

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Berry & Sons' meat fridge isn't for the faint of heart. Blood is pooled underneath the cutting boards and beef grinders while animal carcasses hang from the ceiling. This is my neighbor haggling with the butcher. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋🏼 Hey! Sam here. Last week at Eastern Market, I stopped by Berry & Sons Islamic Slaughter House with my neighbor, who insisted I experience a halal butcher shop for the first time.

How it works: After walking in and making a sharp left to enter the refrigerator where all the action happens, a worker asks what you want.

I looked up at the chart showing basic cuts — loin, shank, full racks for lamb chops — before settling on three thick ribeye steaks ($31).

You can tell the butcher how thick and how many slices of meat, and how much fat and marble you want on your cuts.

My neighbor purchased 12 lamb chops and four steaks for around $80.

If you go: Open daily from 6am-3pm. Closed Sunday.