Detroit Horse Power has unique land use plans

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Cassidy Johnson, 11, grooms a horse at Willowbrooke Farm in Plymouth last month for the Detroit Horse Power program. Photos: Courtesy of Lon Horwedel via the Kresge Foundation

New grants are helping a local nonprofit get closer to opening a 20-horse equestrian center on an unused old school site.

Why it matters: Detroit is grappling with how to best use space left over from widespread demolitions.

David Silver, a former local public school teacher who started Detroit Horse Power (DHP) in 2015, calls the project an "out-of-the-box reuse" of vacant land.

The organization teaches perseverance, empathy, "responsible risk-taking" and other "critical character skills" through riding and caring for horses, Silver tells Axios.

How it works: The nonprofit averages 100 11- to 18-year-old students per summer for its free weeklong camps.

DHP also hosts an October-May after-school program teaching social-emotional skills sans horses, plus weekend trips to barns.

Between the lines: Students learn to ride and lead horses, but also about their nutrition, related careers and how their emotions and actions affect the animals.

"When students are riding, we talk a lot about your posture, your attitude, self-belief to control a 1,200-pound animal's speed and direction," Silver says.

DHP student Cheriah Johnson, 15, rides in a training ring at Willowbrooke Farm.

State of play: DHP buses participants as far as Saline and Holly to partner barns for the summer camps.

With all the travel, it doesn't have the capacity to take on more participants — but with its own campus, it could serve hundreds more.

The nonprofit has around $4.3 million toward the $8.1 million cost. It aims to break ground within a year on a campus with classrooms, stables, an indoor arena, outdoor riding area and pastures on 14 acres leased from the Detroit Public Schools Community District in the Hope Village neighborhood.

The Kresge Foundation announced last week it granted the nonprofit $500,000. Another $400,000 comes from an anonymous donor and $1.8 million from the state.

What they're saying: Jeffrey Jones, executive director of nearby Hope Village Revitalization, tells Axios the stable will be a "game-changer" for the community.

The lifelong neighborhood resident and DHP board member says the organization has "been here" getting buy-in and feedback from the neighborhood, "they didn't just helicopter in."

The bottom line: Past participant DaVion Sherman said in the Kresge news release: "It's amazing … It's like you're on a different playing field, like you're in a different dimension."