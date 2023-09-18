Detroit Lions fall to Seattle in home opener

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Lions lost a heartbreaking home opener to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, 37-31.

Detroit came from 10 behind in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

But Seattle scored a touchdown on its first overtime possession to end the game.

Here are some awards and notes from the loss, which dropped the Lions' record to 1-1.

MVP: Seahawks QB Geno Smith led a surgical passing attack that Detroit never really slowed down. He completed 32-of-41 passes for 328 yards and two TDs, including the game winner to Tyler Lockett.

L(east)VP: The award for the game's least valuable performance goes to the injuries Detroit suffered.

RB David Montgomery, a key offseason acquisition, was carted off the field with a thigh injury.

Offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai was helped off the field in the fourth quarter. Goff's pass protection suffered afterward.

LVP Part 2: Coach Dan Campbell gambled too much on fourth down. The failed conversion late in the third quarter set up a go-ahead Seattle touchdown. Detroit never led again.

Of note: Goff threw his first interception in 384 passes. His third-quarter toss behind Jahmyr Gibbs hit Seattle cornerback Tre Brown right in the chest. Brown took it to the house for a score.

Next week: The Atlanta Falcons visit Ford Field Sunday at 1pm, fresh off their win against the Packers.