Michigan election workers want more protections ahead of 2024

Jocelyn Benson at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on threats to election workers last August. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Clerks and election workers are expecting another drama-filled election in 2024 and are urging lawmakers for help.

Why it matters: Election workers and voters have faced threats since former President Trump began falsely telling his supporters he won the 2020 election.

Enacting laws to protect election workers from harassment is one of the priorities Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out in her fall agenda.

Driving the news: House Bills 4129 and 4130, sponsored by state Rep. Kara Hope (D-Holt) would make it a felony to intimidate a clerk or poll worker, or otherwise prevent them from performing their duties.

Punishment would be up to five years in prison or a $1,000 fine.

Catch up quick: Lawmakers implemented Prop 2 this session, which initiates a mandatory nine days of early in-person voting starting with February's presidential primary.

Yes, but: Democrats say more specific language is needed to protect poll workers, who have faced unprecedented harassment from voters over the last three years.

Last month, an Indiana man was charged for threatening to kill former Rochester Hills clerk Tina Barton for defending the integrity of the 2020 election.

The latest: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified Tuesday before a Michigan House Elections Committee focused on the bills, saying the level of harassment workers have received as a result of misinformation is unsustainable.

"We cannot allow anyone to attempt to interfere with an election by threatening or intimidating our election officials," Benson said.

She cited a recent survey by the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice that found nearly three-quarters of local election officials nationwide say threats have increased in recent years.

One in three said they have experienced harassment or abuse, with more than half reporting being threatened in person.

The other side: Rep. Rachelle Smit, a West Michigan Republican and a former township clerk, who told Benson she's personally been harassed while working recent elections, pointed out that the state does not have a system in place to keep track of election officials who report mistreatment.