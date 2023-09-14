Weather-resilient community center nearly finished in Jefferson Chalmers

Share on email (opens in new window)

The A.B. Ford Park Community Center under construction along the Detroit River. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

A new community center is expected to open soon in Jefferson Chalmers, which has significant open park space along the Detroit River but little in terms of brick-and-mortar recreation.

The latest: The $7.2 million A.B. Ford Park Community Center's construction should finish in mid-October, Detroit construction and demolition executive director LaJuan Counts said in a statement.

Funded by Detroit and a Penske Corp. donation to the city's Strategic Neighborhood Fund, it replaces the Lenox Center that was empty for 10 years.

Details: The solar-powered building has classrooms, a library area for reading and homework, flexible space for indoor sports or parties and a community gathering room.