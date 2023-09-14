20 mins ago - News
Weather-resilient community center nearly finished in Jefferson Chalmers
A new community center is expected to open soon in Jefferson Chalmers, which has significant open park space along the Detroit River but little in terms of brick-and-mortar recreation.
The latest: The $7.2 million A.B. Ford Park Community Center's construction should finish in mid-October, Detroit construction and demolition executive director LaJuan Counts said in a statement.
- Funded by Detroit and a Penske Corp. donation to the city's Strategic Neighborhood Fund, it replaces the Lenox Center that was empty for 10 years.
Details: The solar-powered building has classrooms, a library area for reading and homework, flexible space for indoor sports or parties and a community gathering room.
- The building, outfitted with a battery and generator, is designed to be resilient during emergencies like floods and power outages, letting residents warm up, charge their phones and use the internet.
