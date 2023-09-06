2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Hoodbachi Grill serves fresh hibachi out of a neighborhood food truck
Sam here. I don't always trust the opinions of local food TikTokers, but they're all right with me when it comes to the widespread acclaim of Hoodbachi Grill.
The intrigue: The food truck's permanent west-side location on Fenkell has caught the attention of thousands thanks to co-signs from local rappers like Skilla Baby and Tee Grizzley.
- The postcard-size menu has typical hibachi fare: chicken and shrimp, surf and turf, filet mignon — but you can combine the proteins any way you want.
State of play: I'm trying to get my six-pack back, so I went with the salmon entree.
- It took about 25 minutes to cook before being jam-packed into a container with fresh zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms and fried rice ($25).
- It tastes fresh and stays warm on the drive home, but don't forget to order extra garlic butter and yum yum sauce.
If you go: Open Monday-Saturday, noon-7:30pm.
- 21509 Fenkell Ave.
