Hoodbachi Grill serves fresh hibachi out of a neighborhood food truck

Samuel Robinson
The salmon entree from Hoodbachi.

The salmon entree from Hoodbachi. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Sam here. I don't always trust the opinions of local food TikTokers, but they're all right with me when it comes to the widespread acclaim of Hoodbachi Grill.

The intrigue: The food truck's permanent west-side location on Fenkell has caught the attention of thousands thanks to co-signs from local rappers like Skilla Baby and Tee Grizzley.

  • The postcard-size menu has typical hibachi fare: chicken and shrimp, surf and turf, filet mignon — but you can combine the proteins any way you want.

State of play: I'm trying to get my six-pack back, so I went with the salmon entree.

  • It took about 25 minutes to cook before being jam-packed into a container with fresh zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms and fried rice ($25).
  • It tastes fresh and stays warm on the drive home, but don't forget to order extra garlic butter and yum yum sauce.

If you go: Open Monday-Saturday, noon-7:30pm.

  • 21509 Fenkell Ave.
