I/O Rooftop Lounge opens at Godfrey Hotel
A new bar with a rooftop-like atmosphere and huge open windows recently opened in Corktown's Godfrey Hotel.
The intrigue: I/O Rooftop Lounge isn't technically a full rooftop bar, but it's notable for having a retractable glass roof and windows showcasing wide-spanning views of greater downtown.
Pro tip: The lounge also serves breakfast daily starting at 7am.
