I/O Rooftop Lounge opens at Godfrey Hotel

Annalise Frank
Inside of the new rooftop bar at The Godfrey

Inside of the new rooftop bar at the Godfrey. Photos: Joe Guillen/Axios

A new bar with a rooftop-like atmosphere and huge open windows recently opened in Corktown's Godfrey Hotel.

The intrigue: I/O Rooftop Lounge isn't technically a full rooftop bar, but it's notable for having a retractable glass roof and windows showcasing wide-spanning views of greater downtown.

Pro tip: The lounge also serves breakfast daily starting at 7am.

View of Corktown
The view of Corktown from Joe's seat.
