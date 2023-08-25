41 mins ago - Transit
Flooding at DTW airport causes delays, frustration
Major flooding caused hundreds of delays at DTW Metro Airport Thursday following a downpour that left roadways blocked.
Driving the news: Flooding inside the Dingell Drive tunnels made the McNamara Terminal inaccessible for travelers.
- The terminal could only be accessed partially until about 3:30pm, which meant some were able to make afternoon flights.
- Nearby I-275 and I-94 in Romulus remained closed early Friday morning due to flooding.
What they're saying: "The sheer amount of rain in a short period of time is the primary driver for flooding at DTW," a Wayne County Airport Authority spokesperson tells Axios.
Zoom in: Bridge Michigan reporter Janelle James missed her 10am flight Thursday and sat with some travelers who told her that they had been waiting for a shuttle to the McNamara Terminal for more than six hours.
- "It's a really unfortunate situation because nobody knows what's going on and we're not being informed or updated," James told Axios Thursday morning from the Evans Terminal. The fate of her rebooked flight was unclear Thursday afternoon.
