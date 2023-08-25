Flooding at DTW airport causes delays, frustration

Share on email (opens in new window)

Hundreds of people who had flights delayed wait outside of the TSA checkpoint at the McNamara Terminal at DTW yesterday afternoon. Photo: Courtesy Janelle James, Bridge Michigan

Major flooding caused hundreds of delays at DTW Metro Airport Thursday following a downpour that left roadways blocked.

Driving the news: Flooding inside the Dingell Drive tunnels made the McNamara Terminal inaccessible for travelers.

The terminal could only be accessed partially until about 3:30pm, which meant some were able to make afternoon flights.

Nearby I-275 and I-94 in Romulus remained closed early Friday morning due to flooding.

What they're saying: "The sheer amount of rain in a short period of time is the primary driver for flooding at DTW," a Wayne County Airport Authority spokesperson tells Axios.

Zoom in: Bridge Michigan reporter Janelle James missed her 10am flight Thursday and sat with some travelers who told her that they had been waiting for a shuttle to the McNamara Terminal for more than six hours.