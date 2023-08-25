41 mins ago - Things to Do

Detroit Zoo welcomes four new gorillas

Annalise Frank

Tulivu the gorilla simply existing, but in style. Photo: Courtesy of the Detroit Zoo

Four gorillas have just moved to the Detroit Zoo from the Cincinnati Zoo and Chicago Lincoln Park Zoo.

  • It's like welcoming distant relatives into town. Not quite, but hey — we do share 98% of their DNA.

By the numbers: The male, Mshindi, is 35 years old. The rest are female: Tulivu (19), Bandia (25) and Nayembi (10).

  • Gorillas live 35-40 years in the wild but have lifespans of over 50 in captivity, per BBC Wildlife.

If you go: The zoo is celebrating its new gorilla troop with special talks and animal enrichment festivities at 10am, 12pm and 2pm on Sept. 2 and 3.

