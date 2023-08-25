Detroit Zoo welcomes four new gorillas

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tulivu the gorilla simply existing, but in style. Photo: Courtesy of the Detroit Zoo

Four gorillas have just moved to the Detroit Zoo from the Cincinnati Zoo and Chicago Lincoln Park Zoo.

It's like welcoming distant relatives into town. Not quite, but hey — we do share 98% of their DNA.

The transfers were made in coordination with a national species survival plan.

By the numbers: The male, Mshindi, is 35 years old. The rest are female: Tulivu (19), Bandia (25) and Nayembi (10).

Gorillas live 35-40 years in the wild but have lifespans of over 50 in captivity, per BBC Wildlife.

If you go: The zoo is celebrating its new gorilla troop with special talks and animal enrichment festivities at 10am, 12pm and 2pm on Sept. 2 and 3.