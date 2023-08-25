41 mins ago - Things to Do

Detroit weekend plans: Aug. 25-27

Annalise Frank
It's the last weekend of August and, if you're into this sort of thing, the start of a particularly chaotic Virgo season.

  • May you go out and have some fun, surviving with your emotional wherewithal intact.

🐶 Bring your pup to the grand opening party for the Palmer Park Unleashed Dog Park, offering treats and fun from 2-4pm on Saturday.

  • Free!

👕 Finally find that perfect '70s T-shirt at Eastern Market Brewing Co.'s techno and vintage block party. There also will be DJs — and beer, obviously!

  • Saturday, 4:30-11pm. Free to attend.

🚶‍♂️ It's time for an end-of-summer sidewalk sale from Cass Corridor and Midtown businesses. There'll be discounts, live music and more.

  • Saturday, 11am-7pm. Free to attend.
