Detroit weekend plans: Aug. 25-27
It's the last weekend of August and, if you're into this sort of thing, the start of a particularly chaotic Virgo season.
- May you go out and have some fun, surviving with your emotional wherewithal intact.
🐶 Bring your pup to the grand opening party for the Palmer Park Unleashed Dog Park, offering treats and fun from 2-4pm on Saturday.
- Free!
👕 Finally find that perfect '70s T-shirt at Eastern Market Brewing Co.'s techno and vintage block party. There also will be DJs — and beer, obviously!
- Saturday, 4:30-11pm. Free to attend.
🚶♂️ It's time for an end-of-summer sidewalk sale from Cass Corridor and Midtown businesses. There'll be discounts, live music and more.
- Saturday, 11am-7pm. Free to attend.
