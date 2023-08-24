Breadless: Eating clean on the go

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Cloud 9 Pastrami is wrapped in a collard green. Other sandwiches are tucked inside swiss chard, turnip greens or kale. Photos: Joe Guillen/Axios

👋 Hey, Joe here. I grabbed lunch this week at Breadless, the gluten-free shop that makes sandwiches with greens and not bread near Jefferson Avenue.

What I ordered: The Cloud 9 Pastrami with mustard, Reuben sauce, havarti cheese and veggies wrapped in a collard green ($11.45).

Plus a cup of beans and rice ($6.45).

💭 My thought bubble: The wrap was easy to eat and the filling was well-proportioned and tasty.

I felt satisfied and health-conscious after leaving the restaurant. But I can't lie — I was also daydreaming about a heaping pile of pastrami on rye.

If you go: 2760 E. Larned St.

Open Monday-Saturday, 10:30am-8pm; Sunday, 11am-6pm.

Of note: Breadless is expanding to Rochester Hills this fall.