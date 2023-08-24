52 mins ago - Food and Drink
Breadless: Eating clean on the go
👋 Hey, Joe here. I grabbed lunch this week at Breadless, the gluten-free shop that makes sandwiches with greens and not bread near Jefferson Avenue.
What I ordered: The Cloud 9 Pastrami with mustard, Reuben sauce, havarti cheese and veggies wrapped in a collard green ($11.45).
- Plus a cup of beans and rice ($6.45).
💭 My thought bubble: The wrap was easy to eat and the filling was well-proportioned and tasty.
- I felt satisfied and health-conscious after leaving the restaurant. But I can't lie — I was also daydreaming about a heaping pile of pastrami on rye.
If you go: 2760 E. Larned St.
- Open Monday-Saturday, 10:30am-8pm; Sunday, 11am-6pm.
Of note: Breadless is expanding to Rochester Hills this fall.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.