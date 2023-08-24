52 mins ago - Food and Drink

Breadless: Eating clean on the go

Joe Guillen

The Cloud 9 Pastrami is wrapped in a collard green. Other sandwiches are tucked inside swiss chard, turnip greens or kale. Photos: Joe Guillen/Axios

👋 Hey, Joe here. I grabbed lunch this week at Breadless, the gluten-free shop that makes sandwiches with greens and not bread near Jefferson Avenue.

What I ordered: The Cloud 9 Pastrami with mustard, Reuben sauce, havarti cheese and veggies wrapped in a collard green ($11.45).

  • Plus a cup of beans and rice ($6.45).

💭 My thought bubble: The wrap was easy to eat and the filling was well-proportioned and tasty.

  • I felt satisfied and health-conscious after leaving the restaurant. But I can't lie — I was also daydreaming about a heaping pile of pastrami on rye.

If you go: 2760 E. Larned St.

  • Open Monday-Saturday, 10:30am-8pm; Sunday, 11am-6pm.

Of note: Breadless is expanding to Rochester Hills this fall.

The brick frontage of Breadless, with umbrellas over outdoor seating in front.
Breadless opened last year near Jefferson and Chene.
