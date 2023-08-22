2 hours ago - News
You may be swimming with jellyfish in Michigan
Did you know that Michigan lakes and streams have jellyfish?
The intrigue: You may be thinking "wow, cute!" or possibly, "wow, no thank you!" But we're here to tell you that you're going to be fine.
- These freshwater jellies are "common, though rarely seen" and aren't harmful to humans, per a state Department of Natural Resources press release.
Flashback: Freshwater jellyfish aren't native to North America but have been here for over 100 years and don't cause problems, the DNR says.
- The first one observed in our state was in 1933, in southeast Michigan's Huron River.
Reality check: While these tiny creatures look and move like traditional jellyfish, they have a membrane that the marine ones lack. So they're "related," but not "true jellyfish," per the DNR.
- The biggest they get is about the size of a quarter.
