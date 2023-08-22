You may be swimming with jellyfish in Michigan

Did you know that Michigan lakes and streams have jellyfish?

The intrigue: You may be thinking "wow, cute!" or possibly, "wow, no thank you!" But we're here to tell you that you're going to be fine.

These freshwater jellies are "common, though rarely seen" and aren't harmful to humans, per a state Department of Natural Resources press release.

Flashback: Freshwater jellyfish aren't native to North America but have been here for over 100 years and don't cause problems, the DNR says.

The first one observed in our state was in 1933, in southeast Michigan's Huron River.

Reality check: While these tiny creatures look and move like traditional jellyfish, they have a membrane that the marine ones lack. So they're "related," but not "true jellyfish," per the DNR.