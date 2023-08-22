Detroit by Drone: The Residences Water Square now pre-leasing

The Residences Water Square is set to welcome tenants in February. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

The new luxury riverfront apartment complex at the former Joe Louis Arena site began pre-leasing apartments this month for tenants to move in next February.

The intrigue: You're paying an arm and a leg to rent one of the 496 units at the Residences Water Square.

Studio apartments (586 sq. ft.) are priced from $2,000-$2,475.

There are two one-bedroom options (668 sq. ft. and 774 sq. ft.) priced from $2,325-$4,450 and $2,750-$4,775, respectively.

There are also $9,000 and $10,000 penthouse units.

Yes, but: All of those penthouses, which don't appear on the building's online leasing portal, have already been reserved, the complex's general manager tells Axios.

Of note: The website says the building will offer an array of state-of-the-art amenities — an all-seasons pool, 25th-floor skydeck lounge, fire pits, grill station and even a "chef's table" where residents can host dinner parties.

You can book a tour of the three completed floor plans.

Another view of the construction.