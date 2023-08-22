2 hours ago - Development

Detroit by Drone: The Residences Water Square now pre-leasing

Samuel Robinson
A skyline view with the new under construction building.

The Residences Water Square is set to welcome tenants in February. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

The new luxury riverfront apartment complex at the former Joe Louis Arena site began pre-leasing apartments this month for tenants to move in next February.

The intrigue: You're paying an arm and a leg to rent one of the 496 units at the Residences Water Square.

  • Studio apartments (586 sq. ft.) are priced from $2,000-$2,475.
  • There are two one-bedroom options (668 sq. ft. and 774 sq. ft.) priced from $2,325-$4,450 and $2,750-$4,775, respectively.
  • There are also $9,000 and $10,000 penthouse units.

Yes, but: All of those penthouses, which don't appear on the building's online leasing portal, have already been reserved, the complex's general manager tells Axios.

Of note: The website says the building will offer an array of state-of-the-art amenities — an all-seasons pool, 25th-floor skydeck lounge, fire pits, grill station and even a "chef's table" where residents can host dinner parties.

  • You can book a tour of the three completed floor plans.
Another view of the construction.
The under-construction building is flanked by Detroit's People Mover.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more