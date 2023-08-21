Detroit vintage market finds

Share on email (opens in new window)

The vintage market last weekend at 7500 Oakland Ave. hosted by Mean Red Productions included food and vintage pop-ups. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋🏼 Hey, Sam here. I wanted to share the coolest trinkets I found at the Red Door Gallery on Oakland Avenue last weekend.

The intrigue: The North End pop-up market put on by arts and music event production company Mean Red hosted a food truck, DJ and local vintage and handmade sellers.

Check out these tiny jacket coin purses made by Foreign Objects, who cut and sew each piece by hand.

The brand sells rust-dyed T-shirts, linen pants, clutches and wallets.

Tiny jacket coin purses made by Foreign Objects that are cut and sewn by hand in Detroit.

Yes, but: I regret not picking up one of these funky ceramic lighters made by Mud Honey Co.

Ceramic lighters made by Mud Honey Co.

What's next: Mean Red Productions has more events coming this fall, like Boiler Room on Oct. 13.