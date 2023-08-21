55 mins ago - Culture
Detroit vintage market finds
👋🏼 Hey, Sam here. I wanted to share the coolest trinkets I found at the Red Door Gallery on Oakland Avenue last weekend.
The intrigue: The North End pop-up market put on by arts and music event production company Mean Red hosted a food truck, DJ and local vintage and handmade sellers.
- Check out these tiny jacket coin purses made by Foreign Objects, who cut and sew each piece by hand.
- The brand sells rust-dyed T-shirts, linen pants, clutches and wallets.
Yes, but: I regret not picking up one of these funky ceramic lighters made by Mud Honey Co.
What's next: Mean Red Productions has more events coming this fall, like Boiler Room on Oct. 13.
